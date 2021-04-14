Marina Announces New Album Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land for June 2021 Release and Skewers Pop Culture in New Video for “Purge The Poison”

Home News Ariel King April 14th, 2021 - 4:57 PM

Marina has announced she will release her fifth studio album, Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land, on June 11. Along with the album announcement, she has shared a new single and music video, “Purge The Poison.”

Marina co-produced six of the tracks on the album, alongside James Flanigan and Jennifer Decilveo. “Purge The Poison” arrives as the second single, following last November’s “Man’s World.”

“Purge The Poison” includes hints toward the pandemic, and finds Marina commenting on popular news items and trends. “All my friends are witches/And we live in Hollywood/Mystical bitches/Making our own sisterhood/ Whilst society is falling,” she sings, her voice drifting and rising in melody. “Need to purge the poison/From my system until/Human beings listen” the lyrics float, the instrumentals taking on the signature sounds Marina has become known for.

The video sees her in pink, blue and green hues, lips floating as she glides through a pool and dances in glitzy pink clothes. She glares into the camera, wearing red shoes as she flows through the pool.

2019 saw Marina releasing the album Love + Fear, which had been led by the single “Orange Trees.” Her 2012 track “Bubblegum Bitch,” which appeared on her album Electra Heart, has recently seen a resurgence on the social media platform TikTok.

Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land tracklist:

1. Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land

2. Venus Fly Trap

3. Man’s World

4. Purge The Poison

5. Highly Emotional People

6. New America

7. Pandora’s Box

8. I Love You But I Love Me More

9. Flowers

10. Goodbye