Marina in New Video Boldly Proclaims She Doesn’t Want To Live in a “Man’s World” Anymore

Home News Aaron Grech November 18th, 2020 - 10:45 PM

Pop artist Marina has released a new music video for “Man’s World,” which was directed by Alexandra Gavillet, who has worked with the likes of Arlissa & Jonas Blue, Wafia and Alina Baraz. The video and photography for the song was spearheaded by an all-women creative team, which reflects the song’s message.

“Man’s World” shows Marina and many other women from various backgrounds in brightly colored dresses dancing alongside a hill near a forest. The song’s lyrics such as “You thought I was a witch, centuries ago/Now you just call me a bitch,” reflect upon centuries of misogyny, while “Mother nature’s dying/Nobody’s keeping score” reflect on the self-destructive nature of a patriarchal society. The song is performed in an emotionally charged, yet powerful pop style, that engage the listener through its upbeat tempo and dramatic instrumental.

The themes for “Man’s World” are also reflected in how the song was recorded, as its production, songwriting and recording were all handled by women. Marina and Jennifer Decilveo, who has worked with Bat For Lashes, Hinds and Demi Lovato produced the song, while Grammy award-winner Emily Lazar, who has worked with Sia, Clairo and Haim, engineered the track.

The artist previously went by the name Marina and The Diamonds and released three studio albums under that name from 2010 to 2015. Her latest studio album, Love + Fear, was her first studio album released as Marina, and was supported by the single “Orange Trees.”

“The struggle of finding herself and her purpose led Diamandis to Love + Fear, based on the two primary emotions in life,” mxdwn reviewer Ally Tatosian explained. “The double album, which is split into two sides, is 16 tracks filled to the brim with unfiltered passion and real-life struggles.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat