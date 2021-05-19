Marina Releases New Song “Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land” and June 2021 Ancient Dreams Live From The Desert Live Stream

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 19th, 2021 - 8:03 PM

Marina shared a new video for the title track from her upcoming album, Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land, which is due in full on June 11. After the album is set to come out, she also revealed plans for an “Ancient Dreams Live From the Desert” livestream concert on June 12-13, with rebroadcasts for different parts of the world.

“Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land” is an existential song in which Marina sings about being an observer inside her body and the possibility of leaving her Earthly form behind her. She sings the chorus at a high pitch with vibrato, “I am not my body, not my mind or my brain/Not my thoughts or feelings, I am not my DNA/I am the observer, I’m a witness of life/I live in the space between the stars and the sky.” Instrumentally, it’s a very maximalist pop-rock recording, with anthemic drums, a cinematic guitar riff and plenty of production details.

The video draws from ‘70s VHS tapes stylistically, with James Bond intro-worthy silhouettes, Star Trek-esque costumes, visually-striking low-budget sets and vibrantly color-treated landscapes. Marina called it a ‘visualizer’ rather than a ‘music video,’ but regardless, it’s also the source for all of the cover artworks from the album and each single so far.

It’s the third single that she has shared from the new album so far following “Man’s World” and “Purge the Poison.” All three singles show Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land shaping up to be her first primarily rock album to date.

Marina announced that she plans to play through the new album during the upcoming livestream concert along with some fan favorites. Tickets for the stream start at $20 through Moment House, with times depending on whether a fan will be watching the North & South America stream, Asia, Australia & New Zealand stream or Europe, UK & Africa stream.

She first began releasing music as Marina & The Diamonds in 2007, but dropped the second part of her moniker after her first three albums The Family Jewels, Electra Heart and Froot. Her previous album as Marina was a double album from 2019 called Love + Fear.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat