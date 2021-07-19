Death From Above 1979 Announces Spring 2022 Is 4 Lovers Tour Dates and Shares New Video for “Modern Guy”

Home News Jerry Morales July 19th, 2021 - 10:41 PM

Canadian rock duo Death From Above 1979 has announced spring 2022 tour dates to promote their latest album, Is 4 Lovers. The duo has also dropped the music video for the album’s opener “Modern Guy.”

The duo will embark on a three-date festival tour in 2021 ahead of their spring 2022 tour. The festival tour will include stops at Rock La Cruze on August 7, Iceberg Alley on September 17 and the Life Is Beautiful Festival on September 19.

Meanwhile, the spring 2022 tour will kick off on March 5 in Washington, DC at Union Stage. Notable tour stops include: March 7 in Brooklyn, NY at Music Hall of Williamsburg, March 12 in Toronto, Canada at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre and April 2 in Los Angeles, CA at the Fonda Theatre. The tour will end on April 3 in Pioneertown, CA at Pappy and Harriet’s.

The visuals for “Modern Guy” dropped on July 19 and was directed by Alex P. Smith. The action-packed video features members Jesse F. Keeler and Sebastien Grainger in a car chase that takes place in a warehouse parking lot as the industrial track plays in the background. The duo’s high energy in the song is maintained through the video’s driving sequences.

“‘Modern Guy’ is the first real driving song of the 21st century,” said Keeler and Grainger in reference to the synopsis of the music video. “So we made a driving video. End of story.”

For information on tour dates and tickets, click here. Is 4 Lovers and “Modern Guy” are available to stream and download.

Death From Above 1979 Is 4 Lovers Tour Dates

08/07/21 – Victoriaville, QC – Rock La Cruze

09/17/21 – St. John’s, NL – Iceberg Alley

09/19/21 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival

03/05/22 – Washington, D.C. – Union Stage

03/06/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

03/07/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/09/22 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

03/10/22 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Theatre

03/12/22 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/13/22 – Guelph, ON – Guelph Concert Theatre

03/15/22 – London, ON – London Concert Theatre

03/16/22 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

03/17/22 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

03/19/22 – Chicago, IL – Metro

03/20/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

03/21/22 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

03/23/22 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

03/24/22 – Edmonton, AB – Midway

03/26/22 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

03/27/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

03/29/22 – Tacoma, WA – Fawcett Hall

03/30/22 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir

04/01/22 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

04/02/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

04/03/22 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s

Photo credit: Marisa Ficara