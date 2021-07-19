Death From Above 1979 Announces Spring 2022 Is 4 Lovers Tour Dates and Shares New Video for “Modern Guy”

Canadian rock duo Death From Above 1979 has announced spring 2022 tour dates to promote their latest album, Is 4 Lovers. The duo has also dropped the music video for the album’s opener “Modern Guy.”
The duo will embark on a three-date festival tour in 2021 ahead of their spring 2022 tour. The festival tour will include stops at Rock La Cruze on August 7, Iceberg Alley on September 17 and the Life Is Beautiful Festival on September 19.
Meanwhile, the spring 2022 tour will kick off on March 5 in Washington, DC at Union Stage. Notable tour stops include: March 7 in Brooklyn, NY at Music Hall of Williamsburg, March 12 in Toronto, Canada at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre and April 2 in Los Angeles, CA at the Fonda Theatre. The tour will end on April 3 in Pioneertown, CA at Pappy and Harriet’s.
The visuals for “Modern Guy” dropped on July 19 and was directed by Alex P. Smith. The action-packed video features members Jesse F. Keeler and Sebastien Grainger in a car chase that takes place in a warehouse parking lot as the industrial track plays in the background. The duo’s high energy in the song is maintained through the video’s driving sequences.
“‘Modern Guy’ is the first real driving song of the 21st century,” said Keeler and Grainger in reference to the synopsis of the music video. “So we made a driving video. End of story.”
For information on tour dates and tickets, click here. Is 4 Lovers and “Modern Guy” are available to stream and download.
Death From Above 1979 Is 4 Lovers Tour Dates
08/07/21 – Victoriaville, QC – Rock La Cruze
09/17/21 – St. John’s, NL – Iceberg Alley
09/19/21 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival
03/05/22 – Washington, D.C. – Union Stage
03/06/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
03/07/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/09/22 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
03/10/22 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Theatre
03/12/22 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03/13/22 – Guelph, ON – Guelph Concert Theatre
03/15/22 – London, ON – London Concert Theatre
03/16/22 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
03/17/22 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
03/19/22 – Chicago, IL – Metro
03/20/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
03/21/22 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre
03/23/22 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre
03/24/22 – Edmonton, AB – Midway
03/26/22 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom
03/27/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
03/29/22 – Tacoma, WA – Fawcett Hall
03/30/22 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir
04/01/22 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
04/02/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
04/03/22 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s
Photo credit: Marisa Ficara