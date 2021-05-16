Death From Above 1979 Debut Two Remixes of New Track “Free Animal”

Home News Aaron Grech May 16th, 2021 - 9:33 PM

Rock duo Death From Above 1979 debuted a blistering single “Free Animal,” back in March, which was featured on the group’s latest studio album Is 4 Lovers. The groovy indie rock song left plenty of room for reinterpretation, and the duo has now dropped two new remixes of the track by ROMES and JFK MSTRKRFT + Shelley Johannson, respectively. The single followed the release of “One+One” which came out in February.

The ROMES remix of “Free Animal” opens up with a bombastic electronic beat, with a dark synth line grooving through the song’s bridge before dropping off into a glitchy version of the track’s chorus. While the track has a slight dance punk feel, its overall vibe hosts a stadium feel that would be at home at a major festival.

In contrast, JFK MSTRKRFT + Shelley Johannson’s version of the song is more dance-oriented; hosting some techno-rock flairs that would make the late Andy Weatherall proud. The song later descends into pure rave-inspired bliss, with infectious synth chords and a pounding beat charging through the track, while its dark vocal samples provide an eerie backdrop. This vibe fits into the Is 4 Lovers‘ vibe, which features a plethora of electronic dance influences.

“Blending blown-out synths, wide, abysmal bass and intricate, pinpointed percussion, Is 4 Lovers functions in the perfect median of propulsive garage-pop gusto and intelligent EDM ornamentation—at once compressed and explosive, glossy and grainy, wide and arrowed. It’s their most novel yet,” mxdwn reviewer Logan Blake explained.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara