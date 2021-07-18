Lingua Ignota Shares New Music Video for Emotional Ballad “Perpetual Flame Of Centralia”

Home News Aaron Grech July 18th, 2021 - 2:35 PM

Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Lingua Ignota (Kristen Hayter) has debuted a new music video for “Perpetual Flame Of Centralia,” from her forthcoming studio album Sinner Get Ready, out on August 6 via Sargent House. This video was shot by Emily Birds and features designs from Sargent House artist Ashley Rose Couture.

“Perpetual Flam Of Centralia” opens up with somber piano chords and haunting lyrics, as Hayter sings “I am covered in the blood of Jesus.” Hayter’s voice gently floats above the melancholic track, which is filled with religious themes and Hayter’s visceral tones. The video’s set designs feature Hayter dressed in a number of elaborate dresses, including a masked red outfit that evokes the feeling of an unholy wedding dress.

“Working collaboratively with Ashley has been a dream, I have been able to explore the ideas of my record with wearable art. I chose to wear her mask on the cover of ‘Sinner Get Ready’ because it held the sharp dichotomy of my music; it was chaste and erotic, exquisite and grotesque.,” Hayter explained in a press release. “For the ‘Perpetual Flame of Centralia” video, the expressive capacity of her garments are meditated upon in juxtaposition to the stark, desolate quality of my song.”

Hayter has been busy outside of her studio album work as well, releasing “O Ruthless Great Divine Director,” as well as reimagining of John Lennon’s “Imagine” called “Above Us Only Sky” last year. The performer also reworked the infamous Eminem song “Kim” last fall, which warped the brutally misogynistic murder fantasy into a haunting depiction of domestic violence.