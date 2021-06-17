Lingua Ignota Announces New Album Sinner Get Ready for August 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Pennsylvania Furnace”

Home News Roy Lott June 17th, 2021 - 9:59 PM

Lingua Ignota has announced her new album SINNER GET READY is set to arrive on August 6 via Sargent House, her first album on the label. It will feature 9 tracks including the newly released single “PENNSYLVANIA FURNACE.” The hauntingly beautiful track refers to the legend of an 18th-century ironmaster whose dogs return to drag him down to hell after he throws them all into his furnace in a rage. Its accompanying visual was directed by the singer, also known as Kristin Hayter, providing beautiful imagery of rural Pennsylvania. Check it out below.

The new album serves as the follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut CALIGULA, released in 2019. SINNER GET READY is described as an unsettling portrait of devotion and betrayal, judgment and consequence, set in the derelict landscape of rural Pennsylvania, a neglected region deeply embedded with a particular god-fearing brand of Christianity. Hayter was living while making the record. Fans can preorder the album and merchandise on her website.

Earlier this year, she contributed to Bandcamp Friday by releasing her song AGNUS DEI. Ignota is also a part of the newly formed band Slightless Pit, alongside Lee Buford of The Body and Dylan Walker of Full of Hell. They released their debut in February 21 of last year.

SINNER GET READY TRACKLISTING:

1. THE ORDER OF SPIRITUAL VIRGINS

2. I WHO BEND THE TALL GRASSES

3. MANY HANDS

4. PENNSYLVANIA FURNACE

5. REPENT NOW CONFESS NOW

6. THE SACRED LINAMENT OF JUDGMENT

7. PERPETUAL FLAME OF CENTRALIA

8. MAN IS LIKE A SPRING FLOWER

9. THE SOLITARY BRETHREN OF EPHRATA