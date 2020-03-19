Lingua Ignota Reworks Gal Gadot’s Celebrity Cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” as Brutally Harsh Noise Track “Above Us Only Sky”

Home News Aaron Grech March 19th, 2020 - 11:52 PM

Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Sia, Norah Jones, Chris O’Dowd and many other celebrities recently covered the John Lennon classic “Imagine,” during a video uploaded to Gadot’s Instagram page. While the original video received mixed reviews, multi-instrumentalist Lingua Ignota (Kristin Hayter) released a harsh noise cover of the song titled “Above Us Only Sky,” which was made “TO LIFT SPIRITS AND INSPIRE HOPE.”

“Above Us Only Sky” begins with a pitched up version of Gadot’s opening, which soon descends into louder and louder sections, with static noise gradually becoming a sharp screech which quickly fades out.

<a href="http://linguaignota.bandcamp.com/track/above-us-only-sky">ABOVE US ONLY SKY by LINGUA IGNOTA</a> The performer first teased the creation the track on Twitter, a few hours after the original was posted. She then replied to her original Tweet with a picture of the track’s overblown soundwaves.

The performer is currently undergoing medical and financial issues after spending her recent savings on a dental surgery. Hayter will be undergoing yet another surgery for her herniated disc some time soon, however she is currently undergoing rough financial setbacks, like many other artists during this recent coronavirus pandemic.

“Sometimes the hardest thing on earth to do is to ask for HELP. So, I am going to do it for her,” a representative from Sargent House management stated on her Facebook page. “Kristin was forced to spend all her savings recently on a dental surgery but was about to come out the other side with pay from upcoming engagements. Those are all starting to be cancelled. Today she learned she must undergo surgery for a herniated disc that has kept her in agony for the past two months. She like many is uninsured. If you have anything to spare and would like to help you can donate directly to her.”

The performer’s most recent album Caligula was released last year.

