Lingua Ignota Releases Haunting Cover of Eminem’s “Kim”

Home News Ariel King October 2nd, 2020 - 7:57 PM

Lingua Ignota, also known as Kristin Hayter, has released an experimental heavy metal cover of Eminem’s “Kim.” The track was released as part of Bandcamp’s promotion that allows artists to keep all of the revenue from sales on the first Friday of each month. The cover featured mixing and production by Seth Manchester, with Lingua Ignota performing and arranging the track.

Lingua Ignota’s haunting vocals dance amid the shrining electric guitar and bass that play in the background. Her deep voice delivers the dark lyrics, singing in a twisted tone, “You can’t run from me Kim it’s just us no one else/You’re only gonna make things harder on yourself/Now I’ve got you so go ahead and yell/Here I’ll scream with you: Somebody help!/Don’t you get it Kim/No one can hear you/So shut the fuck up/And get what’s coming for you.” The feedback of the guitars mixed with Lingua Ignota’s twisted sound highlight the violent nature of the lyrics, creating a more visceral sound than the song’s original.

<a href="https://linguaignota.bandcamp.com/track/kim">KIM by LINGUA IGNOTA</a>

Lingua Ignota has released numerous tracks that focus on themes of domestic violence, with Hayter being a survivor herself and describing her songs as “survivor anthems.” The lyrics in “Kim” portray a violent domestic dispute, with Eminem fantasizing about killing his ex-wife after finding her cheating on him with another man.

The new cover is Lingua Ignota’s most recent track since March, which had seen the release of Her original song “O Ruthless Great Divine Director” and a reworked cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” which she titled “Above Us Only Sky.” Hayter first started the Lingua Ignota project in 2017, with the moniker meaning “unknown language” in Latin. She self released her first two albums, Lips Cover Him and Bitches Die in 2017, with a reissue of All Bitches Die being released in 2019 via Profound Lore Records. Lingua Ignota also released her third studio album, Caligula, in 2019.

Eminem released his most recent track “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” with Kid Cudi back in July, with the rapper surprising last year’s Oscars with a performance of his song “Lose Yourself.” He released his 11th studio album, Music to Be Murdered By.