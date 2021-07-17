Weezer to Release Four Seasonal Albums in 2022

Home News Dylan Clark July 17th, 2021 - 9:14 AM

Weezer are set to go on their rescheduled Hella Mega Tour this summer with Green Day and Fall Out Boy, and frontman Rivers Cuomo and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong went on Good Morning America to promote it. While on the show, Cuomo talked about the band’s plans to release four new seasonal albums in 2022, per Stereogum.

“I guess I’ve had a lot of time on my hands so I wrote four albums that we’ll put out next year,” Cuomo said. He then expanded upon what listeners can expect from the albums sonically, with each album corresponding to specific seasons. “It’s called Seasons, and each album comes out on the first day of the season,” he explained. “Spring is kind of like happy chill. And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall, and then sad acoustic, Elliott Smith-style for the winter.”

Weezer have been very prolific in terms of releases in recent years, with two albums already released this year, OK Human in January and Van Weezer in May. The band also released two albums in 2019 with their covers album The Teal Album and then The Black Album.

Meanwhile, the band’s upcoming Hella Mega Tour has seen many complications and setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally announced late 2019 and was supposed to kick off summer 2020, but had to be pushed back as the pandemic shut down public events all over the world. It was then rescheduled to kick off fall 2020, but again had to be postponed. After having to be rescheduled twice, the tour is finally set to begin later this month.

Recently, the band performed a new song at the Summer Game Fest in June called “Tell Me What You Want.” The song features lyrics that act as jabs toward Pitchfork, with the opening line saying, “Don’t be influenced by an office full of dorks. I won’t mention any names (cough, cough) Pitchfork.” This came seemingly after the site gave all of their more recent albums unflattering reviews.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford