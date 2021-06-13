deadmau5 Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Kaido Strange June 13th, 2021 - 1:07 PM

Deadmau5

Canadian DJ deadmau5 has announced a short summer tour this year. Starting July 1, he will be appearing at two back-to-back sold-out shows in Aspen, Colorado and then traveling to Washington, D.C., Brooklyn, St. Louis, Atlanta and many more. Tickets for the show are available on deadmau5’s official website.

deadmau5 will also have two back-to-back shows at the Mirage in Brooklyn, New York on July 10 and July 11. The artist and producer has not been back at the Mirage since January 2020. deadmau5 will play from his latest releases, “Hypnocurrency” with REZZ, “Channel 43” with Wolfgang Gartner, “Pomegranate” with The Neptunes and many more from his catalogue.

deadmau5 is set to perform at the Electric Daisy Carnival later this year, along with plans for a Halloween special.

deadmau5 Summer 2021 Tour Dates:

07/01/21 – Aspen, CO Belly Up (SOLD OUT)

07/02/21 – Aspen, CO Belly Up (SOLD OUT)

07/09/21 – Washington, D.C. Echostage

07/10/21 – Brooklyn, NY Mirage

07/11/21 – Brooklyn, NY Mirage

07/16/21 – St. Louis, MO The Factory

07/22/21 – Indianapolis, IN The Pavilion at Pan Am

07/23/21 – Pontiac, MI Crofoot Festival Campgrounds

07/24/21 – Atlanta, GA The Dome

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi