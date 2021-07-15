A Place To Bury Strangers Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates With Future Islands

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 15th, 2021 - 6:21 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

American rock band A Place To Bury Strangers is celebrating the release of their new EP, Hologram, with a fall tour. Some performances on the tour are set to feature American synthpop band Future Islands, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

A Place To Bury Strangers will kick off the tour with a show at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on September 15. The performance will feature NYC based groups Maxband and Wah Together. Maxband is the indie rock side project of Max Savage of Parquet Courts, and Wah Together is a rock band made up of Phil Mossman, Steve Schiltz, Vito Roccoforte and Jaiko Suzuki.

The tour will then make stops in cities such as New Orleans, Atlanta, and Raleigh before wrapping up at The Anthem in Washington, DC. Future Islands will be joining the group for each of these shows. Dates and locations are listed below.

Tickets will become available tomorrow, July 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets for A Place To Bury Strangers’ March 2020 Bowery show will be honored. Passes, pricing and details for the opening show can be found here.

Hologram became available this week as the first new release from the most recent trio lineup of the band. It also marks the first release with their own label of the name Dedstrange. The five-track record features singles such as “End Of The Night,” “I Might Have” and “I Need You.” The band was also featured in the first round of SXSW’s remote stream of showcasing artists this year in place of the in-person music festival.

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS – 2021 TOUR DATES

09/15 – New York, New York – Bowery Ballroom

10/11 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

10/12 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

10/13 – Raleigh, NC – Ritz Raleigh

10/14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

