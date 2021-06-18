Torres Takes a Hard-Edged Approach on New Love Song “Hug From A Dinosaur”

Home News Krista Marple June 18th, 2021 - 10:05 PM

Torres, formally known as Mackenzie Scott, has recently shared her new single “Hug From A Dinosaur,” which is said to be featured on her forthcoming album. Thirstier is due to be released on July 30 under Merge Records and will be the main support for her upcoming North American/European tour.

“Hug From A Dinosaur” is an edgy, upbeat tune that lures listeners in with Scott’s vocals and dynamic synth/instrument combination. As the song progresses, the energy becomes more electric and captivating. The balance between each instrument along with Scott’s vocal tones helps bring the song together to give it a dreamy overall sound.

In “Hug From A Dinosaur,” Scott’s lyrics read, “My baby ran ablazing/ Forty laps around the sun/ She is hungry, she is thirsty/ But she don’t wanna stop for lunch.” To follow, she sings, “Clock is sinking in the quicksand, disappearing fast/ No bother, where we’re headed we won’t need that/ What comprises all this joy I feel and where was it before/ Ancient and eternal and surreal, as a hug from a dinosaur.”

“The title emerged from a dream I had. The song’s theme is that the truth is eternal and it’s also about never stopping. To bring it back down to earth, the song’s also about being ready to drop everything to do something essential for someone you love. In this instance, it’s bringing my girlfriend lunch so she can keep painting,” said Scott in a press release.

In the middle of May, Scott announced the release date of her upcoming album alongside her first single “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head.” Thirstier is said to feature 10 tracks, which includes the singles she has released so far. Scott recorded the new album last fall at Middle Farm Studios in the UK. Her forthcoming album will be a pivotal moment for the artist as she worked incredibly hard to achieve a new and bigger sound throughout its entirety.

Photo credit: Michelle Baptista