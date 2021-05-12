Torres Announces New Album Thirstier for July 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head”

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 12th, 2021 - 12:08 PM

Torres is set to release a new album titled Thirstier on July 30, 2021 via Merge Records. In advance, she shared the first song from it, “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head.”

“If we’re calling off the funeral/Then I’m calling for a hitching,” Torres opens the new single. It’s a song about wishing for commitment from her significant other. Structurally, it’s a straightforward indie rock track with a standard pop song structure, but Torres sells it on the chorus, “Don’t spend your mornings and your evenings in my bed/If you don’t want me believing that/You’re never gonna leave me, darling/Don’t go putting wishes in my head.”

“Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head” was also given an accompanying music video in which she makes music while her girlfriend goes about her day in the background and the two interact together. She’s mostly shown playing electric guitar and singing while her partner tries to make dinner, read a book and fall asleep.

The singer/songwriter commented that she views the song as her “relentless arena country star moment—my shameless Tim McGraw cheeseball hit.” She says it’s because she’s at the happiest point in her life so far, and wanted to share that with others on her new album. “I’ve been conjuring this deep, deep joy that I honestly didn’t feel for most of my life,” Torres states. “I feel like a rock within myself. And I’ve started to feel that I have what it takes to help other people conjure their joy, too.”

She also wanted her music to sound bigger and her vocals more commanding, which is clear on the new single. “I wanted to channel my intensity into something that felt positive and constructive, as opposed to being intense in a destructive or eviscerating way,” She explained. “I love the idea that intensity can actually be something life-saving or something joyous.”

Thirstier is about all kinds of love, no matter whether romantic, platonic, familial, spiritual love or self-love. It will be her fifth studio album in total, following her 2020 record Silver Tongue, which made it into mxdwn’s Top 50 Best Albums of 2020. “Last Forest,” one of the songs off of it, was also included on mxdwn’s Top Songs list for 2020. The album she had released before that, Three Futures, was even higher up on mxdwn’s Top Albums list for 2017. Her first two LPs, Torres (2013) and Sprinter (2015), are just as popular and gave her career plenty of momentum to take off.

Her previous single had been a Silver Tongue bonus track called “Too Big for the Glory Hole,” which she shared for Bandcamp Friday last June. Torres also covered The B-52’s Cosmic Thing cut “Topaz” for a Merge Records compilation benefitting Fair Fight and Mijente.

Thirstier Tracklist:

1. Are You Sleepwalking?

2. Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head

3. Constant Tomorrowland

4. Drive Me

5. Big Leap

6. Hug From a Dinosaur

7. Thirstier

8. Kiss the Corners

9. Hand in the Air

10. Keep the Devil Out

Photo credit: Michelle Baptista