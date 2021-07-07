Longtime Britney Spears Manager Larry Rudolph Resigns After 25 Years and Claims She Wants to “Officially Retire”

Home News Ellie Lin July 7th, 2021 - 10:46 AM

Larry Rudolph has announced he will resign as Britney Spears’ manager after a hearing with an Los Angeles judge last week where Spears announced her intent to retire. Spears’ announcement came in a specially convened hearing as part of Spears’ ongoing attempt to end a conservatorship that began in 2008.

Rudolph resigned in a letter to Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears’ conservators. “It has been over two and a half years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire… I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,” he wrote.

Rudolph goes on to say that he did not “have any part of the conservatorship nor its operations,” but as Deadline reports, in a phone call Spears spoke about being intimidated into doing a 2018 tour by “management.”

“My own management could sue me if I didn’t follow through with the tour… he handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very threatening and scary and, with the conservatorship, I couldn’t even get my own attorney. So, out of fear, I went ahead and I did the tour,” said Spears.

Larry Rudolph was Spears’ manager for the majority of her career, beginning in 1995 and pausing between 2007 and 2008. He helped Spears launch her pop career with hits like “Toxic,” “…Baby, One More Time” and “Oops, I Did it Again.” Rudolph has also managed musicians like Miley Cyrus, Avril Lavigne and Justin Timberlake.

Rudolph’s resignation is yet another twist in Spears’ saga to end her conservatorship– a movement that caught fire on the internet with the hashtag #FreeBritney. The artists’ court-appointed lawyer stepped down July 6, 2021, just 24 hours after Rudolph announced his resignation. Jamie Spears asked LA courts to investigate Spears’ claims in late June. Shortly after his response to her claims, Spears’ attempt to remove her father as sole conservator was denied by an LA judge.

Read Larry Rudolph’s full resignation letter below:

James P. Spears and Jodi Montgomery, as co-executors of the estate of Britney Spears:

It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.

As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.

Please accept this letter as my formal resignation.

I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.

Larry Rudolph