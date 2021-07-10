Spirit Adrift Announces New Forge Your Future EP for August 2021 Release and Shares Title Track

Home News Kaido Strange July 10th, 2021 - 11:51 AM

Heavy metal band Spirit Adrift has announced their new EP album, Forge Your Future which will be released on August 27, 2021 on Century Media Records. The album was also mixed and mastered with legendary producer Zeuss, well known for producing other metal albums. Along with the album announcement, the band has also released a single with the same name as the album, “Forge Your Future.”

The song is a great example of what’s on offer with the band and their upcoming EP. It’s got those classic heavy metal tropes that any diehard fan of metal would absolutely love. The song is quite uplifting too, using spiritual ideas and suggesting a chosen right path. It’s healing in how the lyrics are suggestive at working hard to create a better and calmer future for oneself.

“On March 1, 2020, I relocated to the woods outside of Austin, Texas. Two weeks later, everything was locked down. I turned to the thing that has helped me navigate difficult situations for the most of my life: writing music. I wrote and demoed a ton of songs over the course of the pandemic. The songs on this EP are the best of the bunch. Marcus, Preston, and I recorded these in March of 2021 at Homewrecker Recording Studio with Ryan Bram at the help. Zeuss [producer] handled mixing and mastering, after lengthy discussions about Martin Birch, Tom Allom, Crowbar, and how important it is to carry forth the essence and spirit of heavy metal. Special thanks to our friend Cody Davis for the brilliant title. These songs, and this band, represent persevering through difficult times, staying true to your innermost self, and celebrating the life-affirming power of metal. We can’t wait to see you all live and in the fresh, in the meantime we hope you enjoy the tunes,” said guitarist and vocalist Nate Garrett.

The album artwork was made by Kuba Sokolski.

Forge Your Future tracklist:

1. Forge Your Future

2. Wake Up

3. Invisible Enemy