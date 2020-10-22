Spirit Adrift Unveils Future Live Lineup in Live Performance Video for “Battle High”

Home News Adam Benavides October 22nd, 2020 - 7:17 PM

Heavy metal rock duo Spirit Adrift (Nate Garret, Marcus Bryant) have released a spirited new single and video “Battle High,” which appears on the band’s latest album Enlightened in Entity. The recent album marks the band’s fourth full-length studio release and debuted earlier this month on both the 20 Buck Spin (North America) and Century Media (international) record labels.

The band’s new track sees them tackle their surf-rock metal sound with lead guitarist and frontman Nate Garrett’s driving guitar riffs and vocals throughout the four-minute track. Garret’s lyrics match the song’s power and emotion as he tackles war and its high price of human life. The clip was filmed and directed earlier this year by Dillon Vaughn and marks the debut of Spirit Adrift’s U.S. lineup, which is rounded out by Preston Bryant (guitar) and Sonny DeCarlo (bass).

Enlightened in Eternity has already received widespread critical acclaim across the music industry from publications including Metal Injection, Decibel Magazine and Revolver Magazine. The band also received high praise from beyond the music scene with Forbes saying the album was filled with “Blistering guitar solos, vocals that bleed attitude, and songs that make you feel as if you’re on quest toward triumphant victory.”

According to a press release, Enlightened in Eternity was engineered and mixed by Ryan Bram, produced by Bram, Marcus Bryant and Nate Garrett and mastered by Howie Weinberg and Will Borza. The album is currently available in digital, CD and LP format including a pink and white splatter vinyl edition.

Spirit Adrift was formed by Garrett in 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. Since its inception, the group has released two EPs with Behind – Beyond (2016) and Angel & Abyss Redux (2020) along with three other full-length studio LPs including Chained to Oblivion (2016), Curse of Conception (2017) and Divided by Darkness (2019). Iconic rock magazine Kerrang! ranks Spirit Adrift in the top 10 American bands of the 2010s.