Mayhem Announces New Covers EP Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando For July 2021 Release

Sara Thompson May 7th, 2021 - 8:13 PM

Heavy metal getup Mayhem have announced their upcoming Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando EP, which includes three original songs as well as four cover tracks, all recorded as part of the sessions from the recording of Daemon, which was released in 2019.

The previously unreleased track “Voces Ab Alta” appears on the EP, along with the Daemon bonus tracks “Black Glass Communion” and “Everlasting Dying Flame.” These original tracks appear alongside covers of Discharge, Dead Kennedys, Rudimentary Peni, and the Ramones.

Mayhem bassist Necrobutcher explains the origin of the recording of the covers in a press release: “We had some extra time in the studio recording the Daemon album two years ago, all band members were asked to punch in two cover tracks for some extra material…I chose songs by Deathstrike (The Truth) and Death (Evil Dead), which were both used as the bonus tracks on the album. My other contribution was to bring in two old members because of their obvious connection with punk: Maniac on the Dead Kennedys track and Billy (Messiah) on the Discharge track and some of the others.”

Frontman Attila shared via press release, “I always had some punk influences,” explains vocalist Attila. “I guess it comes from my childhood when we were constantly looking for more extreme music. That’s how I discovered Dead Kennedys, GBH, The Exploited, Sex Pistols, U.K. Subs, Discharge, Rudimentary Peni and so on, in the early 80’s, alongside heavy metal. But then I discovered Venom, that was a game changer!”

July 9 marks the date when the EP will be released through Century Media Records. The band was set to play at Denmark’s 2021 Rosklide Festival; however, the festival has been cancelled due to a prohibition on large gatherings. Mayhem released their song “Falsified & Hated” in 2019 before they dropped Daemon.

Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando EP Tracklist:

1. “Voces Ab Alta”

2. “Black Glass Communion”

3. “Everlasting Dying Flame”

4. “In Defense of Our Future” (Discharge Cover)

5. “Hellnation” (Dead Kennedys Cover)

6. “Only Death” (Rudimentary Peni Cover)

7. “Commando” (Ramones Cover)