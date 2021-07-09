Trivium Seeks Vengeance In New Single “In The Court Of The Dragon”

Home News Dylan Clark July 9th, 2021 - 5:30 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Florida-based metal act Trivium have released a new single titled “in The Court Of The Dragon.” The song is available on all DSPs and was released with an official music video.

“In The Court Of The Dragon” represents everything their fans have come to know the band for. It is five-minutes filled with tasteful melodies, diverse and pounding riffage, scorching solos, blood-curdling vocals, thought-provoking lyrics, and intricate storytelling.

Bassist Paolo Gregoletto talked about the song’s origins from the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. “We started putting together the riffs for what would become ‘In the Court of the Dragon’ last year with no touring on the horizon,” he said. “We decided to use the uncertainty to our advantage and to create without any of the limitations and commitments that would normally be eating away at our time in the jam room.”

Gregoletto explained that the title of the song came from a short story by Robert W. Chambers. “The story is filled with dread and uncertainty, and that felt fitting for the times we’ve all been living in for the last year,” he said. “Rather than a direct re-telling, we decided to go a different route and build our own narrative around the music that we were creating.”

Gregoletto also talked about how the song began with lyrics that were rooted in mythology, much like their past songs and albums. “But unlike the past, we decided to create our own myth to fit the music,” he said. “Being free to create the story and write the music without a deadline, due to a once-in-a-lifetime event, really led to one of the most rewarding writing and recording experiences we have ever had. We hope it lives up to your expectations.”

The music video, directed by Ryan Mackfall, is a visually stunning nine-minute epic short film. It evokes cult-like imagery in its intense depiction of ritualistic ceremony and sacrifice.

“In The Court Of The Dragon” comes a little over a year after Trivium’s last full length studio album, What The Dead Men Say, which solidified their place in modern metal as a force to be reckoned with.

In February, Trivium released their acoustic EP titled Ascendency and are hitting the road this summer with In Flames, Megadeth, and Lamb of God. This tour was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The band’s lead singer Matt Heafy recently tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. This came shortly after releasing the song “In Defiance” alongside Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda.

