Matt Heafy of Trivium Tests Positive for COVID-19 Despite Full Vaccination

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Trivium’s Matt Heafy has revealed that he and some of his family members have tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement made via Instagram, he revealed that he and his wife Ashley were fully vaccinated after they had gotten the disease. He would go His children also got the disease, as well as his father, who were all unvaccinated. The father continues to recover from complications from it.

“Welp. Went from a non-vaccinated person to Ashley (vaccinated) to the kids (unvaccinated) to me (vaccinated),” Heafy stated. “Thankfully due to being vaccinated it merely feels like a tour cold; my dad however got sick without a vaccine and is now 12 weeks into a very terrible recovery with lung/ heart/ liver issues. I outta be good in a day or two. See y’all on stream tomorrow regardless!”

He most recently released the official version of his song with Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda called “In Defiance.” The duo performed the track on a Twitch stream earlier this year but has now gotten the artwork and production treatment. Heafy was on vocals and guitar while Shinoda produced and programmed.

His band Trivium released their acoustic EP Ascendancy in February and will also be hitting the road this summer alongside the likes of In Flames, Megadeth and Lamb of God. This tour was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

