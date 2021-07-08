DMX’s Cause of Death Revealed

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 8th, 2021 - 6:45 PM

A medical examiner has confirmed the cause of American rapper DMX’s death today, according to Consequence. His death was reportedly the result of “acute cocaine intoxication.”

On Saturday, April 3, the rapper had been rushed to the hospital due to cardiac arrest onset by a drug overdose. Though paramedics had been able to revive his pulse, he suffered substantial lung and brain failure prior to being placed on life support.

An official at the Westchester County medical examiner’s office explained, “There were a number of days where he was on ventilatory support and so forth in the hospital. However, he was diagnosed brain-dead early on … He never woke up from [a] coma.”

DMX was declared dead at 50 on April 9 at a White Plains, New York hospital.

Griselda Records’ members Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine joined together to finish DMX’s new song “Hood Blues,” the lead single off his upcoming album Exodus. The album consists of all-new material and was released on May 28 with Def Jam, having been recorded shortly before his passing.

Following his death, dozens of artists filed in to express condolences via their social media pages, including Chance the Rapper, Ludacris, Fat Joe, Mystikal and Missy Elliot.