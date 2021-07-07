Halsey Reveals NSFW Album Cover and August 2021 Release Date for New Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Produced Album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Home News Alison Alber July 7th, 2021 - 12:13 PM

On July 7th, pop artist, Halsey revealed the cover art to her upcoming album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The cover shows a smiling Halsey sitting on a large throne, exposing her breast while holding a baby. The medieval-looking cover art was revealed today during a promotional event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met). Halsey’s album was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, both members of the legendary industrial band Nine Inch Nails.

Reznor and Ross are known for their award-winning production skills. The duo also produced the oscar-winning soundtrack to Pixar’s Soul.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is set to be released on August 27th via Capitol Records. The album is now available for pre-order.