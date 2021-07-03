The Roots Announce Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Aswath Viswanathan July 3rd, 2021 - 6:16 PM

Iconic hip hop group and Tonight Show houseband The Roots have announced that they will be going on a Summer 2021 tour. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

The tour is set to kick off in Brooklyn, NY at Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival on August 12. The Roots will then perform at the Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in Baltimore, MD on August 27. They then travel to Boston, MA on August 29 where they will play the House of Blues Boston. On September 3 they head to The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park in Cincinnati, OH. The Roots wrap up their short tour in Chesterfield, MO at The Factory on September 5.

Recently, on March 12 The Roots released a deluxe edition of their second studio album Do You Want More?!!!??!. The album contained eighteen bonus tracks and original recordings curated by The Roots frontman, Questlove. The album is considered to be one of the most groundbreaking works of hip-hop. The Roots’ Black Thought released a solo album in 2020 Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel. He also recently appeared on the soundtrack for Judas and the Black Messiah with his song “Welcome to America.” Last year, one of the founding members of The Roots, Malik B, was found dead at 47 years old.

The Roots Summer 2021 Tour:

8/12/21—Brooklyn, NY—BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell

8/27/21—Baltimore, MD—Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

8/29/21—Boston, MA—House of Blues Boston

9/3/21—Cincinnati, OH—The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

9/5/21—Chesterfield, MO—The Factory

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat