The Roots To Release Deluxe Edition Of Do You Want More?!!!??! Featuring Five New Bonus Tracks

Kyle Cravens February 13th, 2021 - 3:58 PM

American hip hop collective and Tonight Show house band The Roots will release a fresh deluxe edition of their second studio release Do You Want More?!!!??! on March 12. The now 26-year-old groundbreaking album revitalizes itself with this new offering, as it features original recordings and eighteen bonus tracks curated by band figurehead Questlove. Pre orders are already available now, right here.

Do You Want More?!!!??! peaked at number 22 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart when it first hit shelves. The song “Proceed” is thought of to be one of their signature offerings, the album also includes noteworthy singles “Distortion To Static” and the rap ballad “Silent Treatment.”

There are two ways to experience the bulky collection, the 3LP deluxe vinyl edition features five bonus tracks, “Proceed II Feat. Roy Ayers”, “Proceed III”, “Proceed IV (AJ Shine Mix)”, “Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix),” along with five remixes of “Silent Treatment.” Also a 24-page booklet featuring images taken by Mpozi Tolbert, essays by Questlove and Black Thought are included. Then there is the 4LP edition, which includes all of the above plus an additional eight bonus tracks; “In Your Dreams Kid (I’m Every MC),” “The Ultimate (Original ’94 Version),” “……(dot dot dot…on & on),” “Pffat Time,” “Swept Away (Original Draft),” “It’s Coming,” “Lazy Afternoon (Alternate Version),” and two remix versions of “Distortion To Static.”

The album is considered by many to be one of the watershed entries of hip-hop culture, a work that weaves the tapestry of the artform itself, foregoing electronic provisions in favor of no hold bars real world instrumentation. As Albumism says, “While the live instrumentation is integral to their artistic success, it is not the sole attraction. Even 25 years ago, Black Thought stood out as a commanding lyricist, as did Malik B, his more publicly reserved rhyme partner.” With his mention in the quote, it’s worth remembering founding Roots member Malik B. passed away last year at the age of 47.

For more on The Roots, check out Black Thought’s recently released single “Thought vs Everybody.”