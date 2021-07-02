At The Gates Unleash Haunting New Video for “The Nightmare of Being”

Home News Caroline Fisher July 2nd, 2021 - 8:15 PM

According to The prp, Swedish death metal band At The Gates has unveiled a new music video for the title track of their album, The Nightmare of Being. The album was released today via Century Media Records and the music video for the song was directed by Patric Ullaeus.

About “The Nightmare of Being,” At The Gates’ frontman Tomas Lindberg Redant shares, “One of the key tracks on the album, this one is really dark and haunting, with some classic old school At The Gates harmonies thrown in. I guess some of you have already read up on the concept of the album, this one is the introduction to said concept, introducing the main idea that mankind’s consciousness is the ghost of our nightmares, the plague that drives us to our own extinction.”

Redant goes on to say, “I am really happy that Patric Ullaeus got the chance to, once again, interpret the dark themes of our music with his video. He really gave this a special feeling, which I think goes really well with the theme of the abyss of the human soul. Today you can also, finally, listen to the whole album! Dive in! It is, as said before, the most rich, cinematic, textured, layered, progressive and dynamic album we have ever written. Thanks for listening!”

Watch the music video for “The Nightmare of Being” here:

Redant digs into the brutal lyrics about “The fragmentation of / The starving universe,” as stirring, blood-red visuals of the band performing the track flash across the screen. Steady percussion, a doomy bassline and sinister guitar riffs accompany as his harsh and driven vocals take center stage.

At The Gates announced the new LP in April, and Redant described the album, saying, “The overall theme deals with the topic of pessimism, and I have been diving deep down in pessimistic philosophers. Trying to understand this way of looking at the world. It is not a negative album, more a gateway into new ideas for me personally, trying out different perspectives. You could call the album an introduction to pessimism as a concept, I guess. It is a very dark album, but not negative.”

The band released the first single from the album, “Spectre of Extinction,” later in the month, alongside an accompanying music video. The fast-paced and heavy track paved the way for what was to come on the rest of the album, exploring apocalyptic lyrical themes and quick, guitar-heavy instrumentals.

They released the second single from The Nightmare of Being in May, titled “The Paradox.” In the single’s accompanying music video, the world crumbles around them as they sing about “Hallucinations, engraved in our bones” and living “Futile, monotonous lives.”

At The Gates is set to perform as Psycho Las Vegas in 2022, after they and several other acts like Mercyful Fate, Wolves in the Throne Room, Boris and more, postponed their 2021 appearance.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva