At The Gates Unleashes Intense New Music Video for “The Paradox”

Photographer Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

At The Gates have just released a brand new music video for their latest song, “The Paradox.” This is the second single to come out of As The Gates’ upcoming full-length studio album, The Nightmare of Being, which is set to be released this July.

The Swedish metal band bring a ton of power and attitude to their new single. They mentioned that their producer, Jens Borgren called it a “monster” the first time he heard it, and said that the new sound captures some of the bands’ older styles, but also builds on it in a way that helps it to progress.

The video is jam-packed with special effects – from gravel falling onto the band members to nuclear explosions and thunderstorms. The apocalyptic aesthetic possibly has to do with the band’s vision that humanity is always looking for answers in times of hopelessness. “Humanity is the biggest paradox,” states Tomas Linberg Redant, lead vocalist for At The Gates, “We as humans always want justification for big things: death, the meaning of life, etc. Our knowledge of being mortals drives us away from being human, hence the paradox.

The Nightmare of Being is going to be the band’s 7th full-length album since the release of To Drink from The Night Itself in 2018. The album will be available in all formats on July 2, 2021 and will include 9 new songs, including the of the band’s last single, “Spectre of Extinction.”

