LA Court Denies Britney Spears’ Motion to Have Jamie Spears Removed As Sole Conservator

Roy Lott July 1st, 2021 - 1:43 PM

Judge Penny of the Los Angeles Superior Court has denied Britney Spears’ request to have her father Jamie Spears removed from her conservatorship. According to Variety, new court documents that were filed by the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, June 30 show that the judge has denied a months-old request by Spears’ attorney, Samuel Ingham III, to remove her father as her sole conservator.

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,” the court documents stated. It also stated that Spears is “substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence.”

The news follows shortly after her father issued two court filings that addressed the claims she made last week in her 24-minute testimony, claiming that she hadn’t known she would be allowed to petition to end the conservatorship without another psychiatric evaluation and allegedly was not granted permission by her doctor Jodi Montgomery to get her IUD taken out.

The first filing asked the court to provide a way for him to respond to Britney Spears’ claims in a way that is fair for both parties while the second filing stated that Montgomery was the one who had been “fully in charge of Ms. Spears’s day-to-day personal care and medical treatment” since 2019, for which Jamie stepped down from that responsibility due to medical reasons.