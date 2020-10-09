Tomas Haake Says Meshuggah Has Material for New Album, Hopeful for Late 2021 Release

Home News Krista Marple October 9th, 2020 - 6:17 PM

Tomas Haake, drummer of Meshuggah, recently confirmed that the band has the majority of the material needed for their next album to be complete. Accorrding to THEPRP, the band had been working away from each other since March, due to COVID-19, up until recently when they reunited to start working on new music. Haake recently told knotfest.com that the pandemic has introduced limitations with the process. They stated that things that may only take a few hours to do are now taking days to complete.

“So, yeah, it’s time consuming, for sure. We tend to scrutinize everything we do a lot, too, so…I think, to some degree, you just turn kind of insane over time when you try to do this thing, because we always try to challenge ourselves and we always try to find something that [we] haven’t done before…,” Haake told THEPRP.

Haake also talked about how the musical direction for Meshuggah is going to change for their upcoming ninth album. “Of course we have a certain framework that we still wanna sound like Meshuggah, we wanna have that signature sound, we want people to be able to — even if they haven’t hear the song [before] —in the best-case scenario, it’s, like ‘Oh, that’s gotta be Meshuggah,’ even if it’s a brand new thing. So hopefully that’s something we’re aiming at,” said Haake.

The band had plans to go on tour this year into next but had to cancel due to COVID-19. While the pandemic affected their plans for travel, it hasn’t stopped them from working towards the new album. Meshuggah has not yet set a specific release date for the new album but is aiming to have it completed for late 2021.