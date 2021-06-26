Cannibal Corpse Frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher Lends His Growls to Dee Snider’s New Song “Time To Choose”

Home News Kaido Strange June 26th, 2021 - 12:00 PM

Legendary rock star Dee Snider has released a single from his upcoming solo album Leave A Scar, due to be released on July 30, 2021 by Napalm Records. The single, called “Time to Choose” features Cannibal Corpse’s frontman George “Cropsegrinder” Fisher for backing vocals.

The song has a lot of political connotations to it; perhaps it’s not hinting to a particular side but maybe that’s the point. US politics (and some cases outside the US) has been deeply polarized with extremism from the far-right. Dee Snider isn’t a man to shy away from his opinions and has been known to be a harsh critic of the former presidency and ‘stupid politics’ (Snider isn’t someone who is distinctively Democrat or Republican). This song feels like a call out to all those ‘metalheads’ in the subculture who are leaning more and more to the extreme right. George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher’s backup vocal adds to a great song, and gives the song an emphasis on the urgency and emotion of this song.

“‘Time To Choose’ deals with a subject I’ve addressed often over the course of my writing career: good vs. evil. Given the heaviness of this track, I felt adding George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher’s voice to this would drive home the seriousness of the choices we make. I was honored when he agreed to contribute his incredibly powerful voice,” said Dee Snider.

Cannibal Corpse has had a very busy year. Their guitarist Pat O’Brien was found guilty of a burglary and assault incident. George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher has donated a handful of plushies winnings to children. They released a single entitled “Murderous Rampage”, and a NSFW grey music video for their song “Inhuman Harvest.”

Dee Snider will also appear in Andrew W.K.’s upcoming album God Is Partying.