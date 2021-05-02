Former Cannibal Corpse Guitarist Pat O’Brien Won’t Face Jail Time After Sentencing For 2018 Burglary and Assault Incident

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 2nd, 2021 - 2:09 PM

Pat O’Brien, formerly of death metal band Cannibal Corpse, has officially been sentenced due to his involvement with a bizarre string of events that occurred a couple of years ago, according to The PRP. On December 10, 2018, the house O’Brien had been renting went up in flames and he was discovered to have broken into a neighboring house, refusing to leave. He was reported to have been alarmingly paranoid at the time, mentioning what he referred to as “the rapture” and stating that someone was out to get him.

Following these events, the musician allegedly assaulted a responding deputy with a knife he had been armed with. His home was also found to contain over 80 firearms, three skulls and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

O’Brien has been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling as well as aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Though he will not face any jail time, he has been ordered to pay $23,793.45 in restitution, as well as to submit to drug and alcohol evaluations and random drug screening. He is expected to stay away from all alcohol and controlled substances. In addition to this, but he will also be forced to serve 150 hours of community service.