Cannibal Corpse Releases NSFW Gorefest Video for New Song “Inhuman Harvest”

Death metal group Cannibal Corpse have released a new NSFW video for “Inhuman Harvest,” will be featured on the group’s forthcoming studio album Violence Unimagined, out April 16 via Metal Blade Records. This charged video was directed by David Brodsky, who has worked with the likes of Papa Roach, Devin Townsend and Whitechapel.

“Inhuman Harvest” is a visceral and gore-filled music video, taking cue from body horror movies like Saw, with shots of beaten prisoners in chains cut between images of a man having his liver removed. This grotesque imagery is juxtaposed by shots of well-dressed men collecting money, making an implicit statement on human corruption and greed, which the band says is a depiction of the black market organ trade. The track is filled with infectious metal chords that melodically rip through the track, alongside harsh growled vocals and aggressive drums.

“‘Inhumane Harvest’ takes a look inside one of organized crime’s more sinister activities: the human organ trade,” the band’s guitarist Rob Barett, said in statement to Loudwire. “Desperate buyers will pay a high price for a much-needed organ transplant to either save themselves or a loved one from certain death, which makes for a lucrative business in underground crime rings.”

Cannibal Corpse have been busy with their new record, which will be their first to officially feature new member and guitarist Erik Rutan of Hate Eternal. Rutan, who is a former member of Morbid Angel, said that his new role in Cannibal Corpse will not interfere with his work for Hate Eternal.