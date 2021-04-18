Claw Machine Master And Cannibal Corpse Frontman George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher Donates Stuffed Animal Winnings To Children

Home News Aaron Grech April 18th, 2021 - 9:01 PM

Cannibal Corpse is well-known for its highly-controversial album covers, gruesome lyrical content and aggressive death metal sound, but the group’s frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher has a bit of a soft-spot underneath all this graphic content. Fisher is an expert at using claw machines and winning carnival games, where he has won numerous toys that he donates to children’s charities.

Fisher is a long time fan of claw machines and has mastered techniques to be able to get specific types of items he wants from them. Most of the time he ends up donating these gifts to charities, as his children typically have a lot of stuffed animals at home. There are also numerous instances where he gifted his prizes in person.

“We played somewhere in Michigan once, and the club we were playing had a sign saying, ‘On such and such a date, we’re doing a toy drive.’ So I found out who was in charge of the club and said, ‘So you’re in charge of this toy drive? I got a whole bunch of stuffed animals I won on this tour, I’ll give ’em to you,’” Fischer explained in an interview with Metal Hammer. “And they’re, like, ‘Don’t you want to give them to your kids?’ If there’s any they might want, I put them in a separate bag, but they have enough stuffed animals anyway.”

Cannibal Corpse are fresh off the release from their latest studio album Violence Unimagined, which came out on April 16. The record was accompanied by the singles “Inhumane Harvest” and “Murderous Rampage.”