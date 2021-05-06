Andrew W.K. Announces New Album God Is Partying For September 2021 Release, Shares Music Video For “I’m In Heaven”

Home News Roy Lott May 6th, 2021 - 7:06 PM

Andrew W.K.

Andrew W.K. has announced the release of his upcoming fifth full-length studio album, God Is Partying on September 10 via Napalm Records. This marks his first album being released on the label and joins the roster of heavy metal/rock artists including Alestorm, Dee Snider and Scott Stapp.

Featuring nine tracks, Andrew W.K. co-produced the album with his long-time recording partner, Grammy Award-winning engineer, Ted Younit. The LP will include his previously released song “Babalon” and his latest single “I’m In Heaven” with its accompanying music video. Various formats of the album will be released including different colored CDs and posters. They will also include additional bonus tracks “I Made It” and “Not Anymore.” The new song is heavy metal with roaring vocals, electric guitar and drums, while the video shows W.K. with his band jamming out to the song with some blood, and known fictional characters as the audience. Check it out below.

Along with the album announcement, he will also be hitting the road later this year. The tour will start on the west coat in Los Angeles, CA and will then continue on to Seattle, Washington D.C., New York and Philadelphia before concluding with a festival set at the Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama. Tickets for the tour will go on sale May 14 at 10am local time. See the list of the tour dates below.



ANDREW W.K. 2021 US Tour Dates:

9/10/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

9/11/21 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365

9/13/21 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

9/14/21 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

9/19/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall

9/21/21 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

9/22/21 – Boston, MA – Royale

9/23/21 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

9/24/21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Theatre Of The Living Arts

9/26/21 – Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

God Is Partying Tracklist

1) Everybody Sins

2) Babalon

3) No One To Know

4) Stay True To Your Heart

5) Goddess Partying

6) I’m In Heaven

7) Remember Your Oath

8) My Tower

9) And Then We Blew Apart



Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado