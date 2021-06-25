Aborted Announces New Album ManiaCult for September 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Impetus Odi”

Home News Krista Marple June 25th, 2021 - 7:49 PM

Death Metal band Aborted has announced the release of their 11th studio album ManiaCult. The forthcoming album is due out on September 10 and will feature their brand new single “Impetus Odi,” which was released today alongside a disturbing music video to accompany it.

“Impetus Odi” kicks off with hard hitting instrumental and unsettling images to set the tone for the song and the visualizer. The entire song features thrash guitar and drums along with chaotic vocals. The music video for Aborted’s newest track shows gory images that include skulls, brains and human sacrifice. Due to the intense visuals that are shown throughout the “Impetus Odi” music video, viewer discretion is advised.

ManiaCult is set to be featured on a variety of formats such as CD Jewelcase, gatefold black LP+Cd and Poster, gatefold opaque hot pink LP+CD and poster and more. However, because there is such a high demand for vinyl, production times for these various formats could possibly be delayed. Pre-orders for Aborted’s upcoming album are available now.

Aborted recently announced their rescheduled 2020 tour dates, which will now take place starting in February of next year. The metal band was scheduled to go on a European tour with The Acacia Strain, Benighted, Hideous Divinity and Freddy Melculy. The Hell Over Europe 4 tour will make stops in Utretch, NL, London, UK, Paris, FR, Lisbon, PT, Hamburg, DE and more.

Napalm Death announced a tour at the beginning of 2020 that had featured Aborted as one of the supporting acts alongside Tombs and The Locust. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the 32-stop North American tour was set to kick off in Philadelphia, PA, where they would perform two nights in a row at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest. However, because of COVID-19, the tour was unable to proceed with it’s original plan.