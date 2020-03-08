Creators of DOOM Eternal Recruit Members Of Static-X, Ministry, Aborted and Tenngger Cavalry To Form A Metal Choir For The Soundtrack

Home News Peter Mann March 8th, 2020 - 12:29 PM

From the creators of DOOM Eternal comes the accompanying soundtrack assembled around an array of some of the biggest names in heavy metal music. The long standing video game franchise, going on its 27th anniversary, has just received yet another upgrade to the sequel of DOOM (2016), with DOOM Eternal arriving on March 20 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia. Composer Mick Gordon is on board the DOOM franchise once again, according to an e-mail from Bethesda Software, “Introducing the DOOM Eternal Heavy Metal Choir: an eclectic group of heavy metal vocalists from diverse backgrounds and experiences that all share one thing in common: a love for DOOM. A result of an open casting call, the choir includes names such as Tony Campos (Ministry; Static X), Sven De Caluwe (Aborted), Linzey Rae (The Anchor), and more. Mick, alongside the talented sound team at id Software, created the choir’s signature chant, pieced together from a mysterious and ancient language that hearkens back to the Slayer’s origins. The chant seamlessly weaves into the soundtrack and ties directly into the lore of DOOM Eternal.”

The completed list of performers recruited for the soundtrack to latest first person shooter video game, DOOM Eternal, is comprised of Aaron Grace, Emanuel Palalic (The False Archaic), Natalie Kahan (Wildspeaker), Andrea Pacas, Emma Lytle (Vault Dweller), Nature Ganganbrigal (Tengger Cavalry), Ben Crossbones (Arkane), Erin Linderman (Tusko), Rae Amitay (Immortal Bird), Chad Kapper (Frontierer), James Dorton (Black Crown Initiative), Sven De Caluwé (Aborted), Chelsea Rocha-Murphy (Kinnefret), James Rivera (Helstar), Tony Campos (Static-X, Fear Factory, Ministry, Asesino), Chelsea Strickland (Accursed Creator), Lindsay O’Conner (Coma Cluster Void), Tre Watson, Chris De Leon, Linzey Rae (The Anchor), Wesley Merritt (The World I Knew), Elijah Arnold and Lucy Lenoir (Apothica).

Along with Static-X bassist, Tony Campos, contributing to the metal choir featured in DOOM Eternal, the rest of remaining members of the industrial metal band are set to release two new projects this year. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “Static-X have unveiled the new song ‘Hollow’ featuring vocals by the late frontman Wayne Static, who died in 2014 from a lethal mixture of xanax, oxycodone, and alcohol. His wife, Tera Wray Static who had battled depression for two years after his death, committed suicide in 2016. The music video shows the band playing alongside a metallic skeleton figure, representing Static, as it mouths the words of the song.” After an 11-year gap between their last full length album 2009’s Cult of Static, Static X’s seventh full length studio album Project Regeneration Volume 1 is slated for a May 29 release with Volume 2 set to release shortly thereafter.

To watch a behind the scenes look at DOOM Eternal soundtrack stream below, via YouTube.