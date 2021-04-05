The Isley Brothers Debuted a New Song “Friends and Family” Featuring Snoop Dogg on VERZUZ Episode with Earth, Wind & Fire

Home News Ariel King April 5th, 2021 - 4:32 PM

The Isley Brothers premiered a new song during a VERZUZ battle with Earth, Wind & Fire. The new track, titled “Friends and Family,” also featured Snoop Dogg. The battle was hosted by Steve Harvey, and ran for more than four hours.

Ronald Isley invites friends and family to his house, where they cook, play games and dance in front of the stunning view. Snoop Dogg enters for a short verse, the video highlighting love between friends and family. “Friends and Family” features Ronald Isley’s smooth vocals and bouncing tunes made to make listeners feel at home.

The Isley Brothers made history with their single “Shout,” which had been released in 1959. For a brief period during the 1960s, the band included Jimi Hendrix on lead guitar.

The VERZUZ battle wound up lasting longer than Instagram Live allowed, VERZUZ uploading the final track, a performance of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” up against The Isley Brother’s “That Lady,” onto Twitter.

Other iconic pairings in last night’s battle included Isley Brother’s “Twist & Shout” against Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Boogie Wonderland,” Isley Brother’s “Between the Sheets” against Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Serpentine Fire,” Isley Brother’s “Shout” against Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Magic Mind” and more.

VERZUZ had recently been sold to Triller last month, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz making the announcement in March.