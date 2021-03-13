Thrice Shares Image from the Studio

Home News Anna Scott March 13th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

The rock band Thrice has shared posts from the studio, hinting work on potential new music. A new record would mark the band’s 11th studio album following 2018’s Palms.

Thrice, post-hardcore icons since the late ‘90s, shared two posts on social media that tease new music, one from vocalist Dustin Kensrue in January with the caption “The work continueth…” The most recent post from March 10 featured a selfie of a band member on Thrice’s main account, which fans quickly picked up on being from the studio.

Check out the posts:

One fan responded to Kensrue’s post, “New Thrice or solo?” to which Kensrue only responded with a Gif that read “I have asked you Thrice” indicating the former, that the work is for Thrice.

Palms, the band’s tenth studio album, was welcomed warmly as further experimentation from the group, as they venture into exploration with synths and various instrumentation. Thrice orginally broke into the Orange Country rock scene following their 2003 record The Artist in the Ambulance and 2005’s Vheissu. The group took a brief hiatus from 2011 to 2016 before To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere which preceded 2018’s Palms.

Thrice fans anticipate the arrival of new music following the Palms era.

Photo credit: Owen Ela