Jim Ward Shares New Song “I Got A Secret” Featuring Shawna Potter of War On Women

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 6th, 2021 - 7:19 PM

Jim Ward of Sparta and previously of At The Drive In has released a new single today with guest vocalist Shawna Potter of War on Women. The single is titled “I Got A Secret” and will appear on Ward’s upcoming album Daggers, which is set for release June 11 with Dine Alone Records. This single follows last month’s release of “Paper Fish,” which will also appear on the album.

The song’s release was accompanied by its music video, which shows a trippy and frantic color filter over the musicians performing the song with passion, energy and anger. Check it out:

“I Got a Secret” discusses a failing relationship with a lack of trust. The track is driven by the brassy twang in the guitar as well as the fierce and gritty quality the vocalists pour into their harmonies as they slide from note to note with ease.

Of the single, Ward said:

“‘I Got A Secret‘ was one of the very first riffs that shaped the direction of this record- raw, angry, unapologetic guitar- as soon as the music was finished and I began writing vocals I knew I wanted a call and response with someone that could push me and immediately called Shawna Potter from War On Women. I was over the moon she not just agreed to sing with me but absolutely brought all her brilliance and power with her to the song.”

Daggers comes highly anticipated following Sparta’s consistent activity over the last year, including live-stream benefit concerts as well as an album release. Ward will continue to have an eventful year, with Sparta holding a place on the lineup for The Fest later this year.

War on Women will be featured on The HIRS Collective’s upcoming double album, The Third 100 Songs, set to be released June 25 with Get Better Records. The band also participated in the Two Minutes to Late Night covers of Anthrax’s “Caught in a Mosh” and Samhain’s “Mother of Mercy” at the end of last year.