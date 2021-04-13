Shins Announces 20th Anniversary Remastered Release of Debut Album Oh, Inverted World

Home News Leanne Rubinstein April 13th, 2021 - 7:14 PM

The Shins

20 years after its original 2001 release, indie rock band The Shins has announced plans to release a remastered version of their iconic breakout album Oh, Inverted World. The new record can be streamed starting on June 11 with Sub Pop Records, the label that owes its own success to that of the original release of Oh, Inverted World.

Creator of The Shins James Mercer has teamed up with mastering engineer Bob Ludwig to recreate each of the original album tracks in a way that aligns more closely with the popular audio and musical trends of the industry today. This anniversary edition will also feature a new “inverted” cover as well as a booklet with linear notes, photos and handwritten lyrics.

This new remastered album is intended not only as an opportunity for Mercer to shape it to be even better in his eyes, but also as his way of reclaiming the “magic” it provided and acknowledging the significance the record held for him in building his music career. The original 2001 Oh, Inverted World had led the band to soaring successes, including but not limited to the prominent appearance of track “New Slang” in Zach Braff’s movie Garden State. The movie scene, though often criticized for being “too corny,” remains an iconic moment in film and a relevant factor in The Shins growing in recognition.

Oh, Inverted World (20th Anniversary Remaster) Track List:

1. “Caring is Creepy (2021 Remaster)”

2. “One by One All Day (2021 Remaster)”

3. “Weird Divide (2021 Remaster)”

4. “Know Your Onion! (2021 Remaster)”

5. “Girl Inform Me (2021 Remaster)”

6. “New Slang (2021 Remaster)”

7. “The Celibate Life (2021 Remaster)”

8. “Girl on the Wing (2021 Remaster)”

9. “Your Algebra (2021 Remaster)”

10. “Pressed in a Book (2021 Remaster)”

11. “The Past and Pending (2021 Remaster)”

Photo credit: Brett Padelford