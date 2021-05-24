Modest Mouse Shares New Song “Leave A Light On” and Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 24th, 2021 - 7:58 PM

Modest Mouse shared the second single from their upcoming record, The Golden Casket, called “Leave A Light On,” and announced an extensive United States tour. It will be their first headlining tour since 2017, although they supported The Black Keys in 2019.

“Leave A Light On” is a chill indie rock track built on a psychedelic-rock-inspired rhythm section and an oldschool organ tone to match. Frontman Isaac Brock takes it in a more anthemic direction with his repetitive chorus, “We’re leaving, we’re leaving, we’re leaving/We’ll be home soon.” The verse lyrics give a tour of weird houses. For example, Brock sings, “My friend’s house is full of cats but they are both allergic/Your house is inside my heart and your heart’s where my house is.”

It follows The Golden Casket’s lead single, “We Are Between,” which features a similarly repetitive chorus and a post-punky instrumental. The full album is due June 25 via Epic Records. Their previous album was Strangers to Ourselves in 2015, which notably produced their most recent hit, “Lampshades On Fire.”

While they remain best known for their biggest hit, “Float On,” they’re still critically adored for their late 1990s/early 2000s indie rock oeuvre, especially their albums The Lonesome Crowded West (1997) and The Moon & Antarctica (2000).

The tour is set to start at the end of July with Lollapalooza Music Festival and will also include appearances at Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas, NV in September and Austin City Limits in October. Modest Mouse is also set to play some notable non-festival locations such as Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY on August 11-12, The Masonic in San Francisco, CA on September 16, The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on September 25, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on September 28 and Fillmore Miami Beach in Miami, FL on October 15.

Some nights will feature support from Future Islands. Tickets for all nights of the tour will go on sale through Modest Mouse’s website starting Wednesday, May 26 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Modest Mouse Summer 2021 Tour Dates:

07/29 – 08/1 – Chicago, IL – Grant Park – Lollapalooza Music Festival

07/30 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

08/03 – Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE! – Indoor Music Hall

08/05 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

08/06 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

08/07 – Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommegang

08/09 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

08/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

08/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

08/17 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

08/18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

08/20 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

08/21 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

08/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

08/24 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/27 – Portland, OR – McMenamins – Edgefield

08/29 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/11 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Park *

09/16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

09/18 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/19 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

09/20 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre – Tucson

09/22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/24 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

09/27 – Sandy, UT – Sandy City Amphitheater

09/28 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom *

10/01-10/03 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

10/04 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *

10/05 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

10/08-10/10 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

10/11 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hallf

10/12 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

10/14 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/15 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach

10/16 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

10/17 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/19 – Richmond, VA – The National

10/21 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

10/22 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

* with Future Islands

Photo credit: Brett Padelford