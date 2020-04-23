M.I.A. Alleges British Vogue Magazine Pulled Cover Shoot Over Vaccine-Skeptic Tweets

Home News Drew Feinerman April 23rd, 2020 - 12:02 PM

British style magazine Vogue is allegedly pulling M.I.A.’s cover shoot due to Tweets the rapper made that allegedly vaccine-skeptic, according to Jezebel. This is all coming to light as the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the world.

M.I.A. took to Instagram to reveal that Vogue had messaged her through WhatsApp and allegedly told her they were pulling the shoot, in a post that has since been deleted. Edward Enninful, the Editor-In-Chief, noted that he thought it would be inappropriate to have an artist in an issue which will also highlight National Health Service workers. The issue in question would be for this coming August.

The artist responded with a highly charged message filled with her questioning of many political issues. Among the problems she addressed in her response were the English NHS health staff payments, healthcare systems in Africa and Asia, and immigration.

When a fan asked on Twitter why she wouldn’t vaccinate against the coronavirus, M.I.A. responded, “Most of science is in bed with business. Business is in bed with banks, banks are in bed with tech, techs in bed with us, we’re in bed with corona. Corona is in bed with science. So on … the best is prevention.” Another fan called her out for being an anti-vaxxer, and she replied, “Yeah in America they made me [vaccinate] my child before the school admission. It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 [sic] vaxins.” Both of the tweets have since been deleted, as well as her follow-up: “As an adult you have choice! By then you’ve built your immune system. You have a choice as an “adult” wishing you all good health”.

M.I.A. also made alleged comments about 5G broadband towers as a potential factor for the coronavirus pandemic and its easy ability to spread from person to person. She posted a series of different Tweets that claim 5G towers slow down the body’s ability to heal properly.

You can read M.I.A.’s full statement in response to Vogue’s alleged decision to pull her, as well as M.I.A’s Tweets related to her alleged claims, below:

I don’t want to live in a predetermined life unless God predetermines it. No Man should think he is GOD. Imagine being watched all the time. Imagine meeting people determined by tech. Your social life is a algorithm. U live in a echo chambers. You eat lab food and pay for it. https://t.co/Ecijb8RXZO — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 24, 2020

I don’t think it’s related except for timing. The timing is orchestrated by them. Not Us. I don’t think 5G gives you COVID19. I think it can confuse or slow the body down in healing process as body is learning to cope with new signals wavelength s frequency etc @ same time as Cov https://t.co/VDkE4oaxF5 — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 24, 2020

Microwave > putting your hand in one when it’s on. https://t.co/EE7NvPkjFy — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 24, 2020

I’m using 4G tech,which I waited 2 months to get , coz they’ve stopped making 4g model of this phone. I went pretty much every phone shop to look for the 4g version. So I felt forced to buy a 5G. Even the shop guy said it’s harmful. I’m forced from 4 to 5g in phones now. https://t.co/POiRZgvNIR — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 24, 2020

STOP 5G INSTALLATION RN in ISLINGTON at my home!!! WHY ARE THEY STILL WORKING. ?? @jeremycorbyn @IslingtonBC @PmBoris I’m not feeling well and my symptoms match the 5G symptoms. if they don’t stop we are not staying at home!! https://t.co/FziAnsnP49 pic.twitter.com/oTn6kGt2l2 — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 24, 2020

Dear vogue

Thank you for really being understanding . Thank you for not forgetting that I was helping Jeremy Corbyn fight for the NHS, when everyone voted Boris.

Thank you for not forgetting that I stood with Tamils when the Sri lankan government was bombing UN civilian hospitals , taking financial /career hit .

Thank you for not forgetting that I live to speak for immigrants who hold up the healthcare systems of the west.

Thank you for acknowledging that choice is a liberty I choose to excerise and fight for , thank you for giving me the time to research how many people’s lives have been affected by enforced vaccines across many African countries .

Especially causing infertility in African women.

In India a surge in the number of cases of polio , particularly among children, has prompted the Indian Medical Association to question India’s eradication strategies.

As for medical staff they they have been over worked under paid in a system that upheld over paid bankers and celebrities for years. Yes health deserves better breaks . They need help with child care / rent / better hours and protection and acknowledgment , and I’m very happy that this is finally happening.

In America they need free Health care ! Health care isnt and shouldn’t be treated like a business.

With the 4trillion bailout they could have achieved printing out whatever they need to give people better healthcare which even Cuba has achieved even with decades of sanctions.

Thank you for considering me for the feature however I’m going to be busy researching ….. won’t be able to make it.

anti vaxer is your term . It didn’t exist before this binary addiction everyone has to separate everything into this and that . Anti this Anti that.

I prefer to not make everything so black and white. I’m sure there’s variety of doctors researchers and labs and counties who understands what’s happenings , I’m sure there are good drugs and bad drugs out there . Just doing research isn’t an anti anything but pro respecting the process . Btw how many vaccines are you prepared to have? one a year ? 10 a month ? 2 a year ? Lack of discussion is censorship.