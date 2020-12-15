GRiZ Announces 2020 12 Days of GRiZMAS Culminating with GRiZMAS Digital Charity Festival Featuring Zeds Dead, Claude VonStroke, Elohim and More

Home News Adam Benavides December 15th, 2020 - 8:18 PM

Detroit DJ and multi-instrumentalist GRiZ (Grant Richard Kwiecinski) has announced the full lineup for his 7th annual GRiZMAS, “12 Days of GRiZMAS.” The festival is a 12-day event, which began December 12 and will culminate into GRiZMAS Digital Festival on December 23. The entirety of this year’s GRiZMAS will be streaming on Twitch and Zoom, with all proceeds going directly to Seven Mile Music, a non-profit that raises awareness and funds for music, arts and coding programs for inner-city kids in Detroit.

The final day of the fest will feature GRiZ performing live with a number of famed members from the electronic scene including AC Slater, Bear Grillz, Blunts & Blondes, Bijou, ProbCause, Sunsquabi, and Super Future, among others. Along with live music performances, the festival will include seasonal, local-based activities like a step-by-step holiday drink creation from Standby Detroit mixologists, a feel-good cookie baking night with GRiZ’s mom, yoga from Detroit-based Citizen team and Family Board Game Night.

According to a press release, “Since 2014, GRiZ’s ‘12 Days of GRiZMAS’ series has made a true impact across Detroit communities, raising over $200,000 in the last two years alone. With Detroit public schools under more pressure than ever there has never been a more important time for GRiZ to support the city that raised him. Together with local non-profit Seven Mile, GRiZMAS aims to raise funds for music education, art programs and coding lessons all of which are vital creative outlets for urban youth.” The Detroit-based musician has received the ‘Spirit of Detroit’ award for his annual work around GRiZMAS, which has The Guardian hailed as an “utterly sincere community effort.”

Fans can RSVP & donate to 12 Days of GRiZMAS online. The remaining schedule of events is below.

“12 Days of GRiZMAS” Event Schedule:

12/16 – Global Mic Night

12/17 – Serve Our Community Day

12/18 – Team Trivia Day

12/19 – Snow Day

12/20 – Community Yoga Day

12/21 – Kulabunga Activity Day

12/22 – Family Board Game Night

12/23 – GRiZMAS Digital Charity Festival

Photo credit: Brett Padelford