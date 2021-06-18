Ween Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates

A few months ago Ween postponed their summer 2021 tour to 2022, they have now announced some new summer 2021 tour dates a little later in the summer. They had to postpone their tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now have a whole batch of new shows.

Ween was formed in 1984 by members Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchionodo. The two are better known by their stage names, Gene and Dean Ween (respectively). Freeman and Melchionodo are from New Hope, Pennsylvania, and met in their junior high school typing class.

Over its 37 year history, the band has released nine studio albums. Originally, the lineup included only Freeman and Melchionodo, but with the release of their fourth studio album, Chocolate and Cheese, they expanded to include members Dave Driewitz on bass, Claude Coleman Jr. on drums, and Glenn Mclelland on keyboard. The band broke up once in 2011 when Aaron Freeman announced he intended to pursue solo music.

Ween got back together in 2015. Though they haven’t released any new music since their 2007 La Cucaracha album, they continue to play together live.