Kings of Convenience and Feist Share New Video for “Love Is a Lonely Thing”

Leanne Rubinstein June 20th, 2021 - 4:20 PM

Indie folk-pop duo Kings of Convenience have released their first album in 12 years. The album is titled Peace or Love and features two songs with the Canadian singer-songwriter known as Feist. Feist also appeared on King of Convenience’s 2004 album Riot on an Empty Street, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

The two songs that feature Feist are called “Catholic Country” and “Love is A Lonely Thing.” The duo released a music video for “Love is A Lonely Thing” Friday that features Feist and Kings of Convenience members Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe on screen singing each of their parts.

The three musicians were filmed separately, but all in beautiful seaside landscapes. They each sit in chairs while barefoot, accompanying themselves on guitar while staring off at the scenery during dusk.

The piece is a soft, acoustic ballad. Each musician plays their verses individually before coming together with gentle harmonies for a few lines at the end. The musicians all have airy, light vocal qualities that suit the message of love within the song. Though slow, the song is more sentimental than sad. It discusses the beauty in love and its general necessity in our lives, as well as the magic it possesses when it is “true.”

Also featured on the album are singles such as “Fever” and “Rocky Trail,” both released with sentimental videos. Last week, Feist announced an upcoming summer residency called MULTITUDES, where she has promised to perform an array of new music. Todd Dahlhoff and Amir Yaghmai are also set to appear at the residency. She also recently appeared at the CatSong livestream event in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ album Teatime for the Tillerman.