Feist Teases New Summer 2021 MULTITUDES Residency Where She’ll Perform New Music

Home News Krista Marple June 15th, 2021 - 6:40 PM

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist has announced her upcoming summer residency titled MULTITUDES, where she plans to perform brand new music for fans. The residency was developed by Feist along with designer Rob Sinclair.

MULTITUDES does not currently have any exact dates scheduled, but it is confirmed to at least take place sometime this summer. Alongside Feist, musicians Todd Dahlhoff and Amir Yaghmai are also on the bill for the residency. Feist just recently took to her Twitter account to announced MULTITUDES by posting a 30 second video of a paper that contained a printed out logo and the worlds “MULTITUDES” written along the top of it and “Feist” along the bottom.

To enhance the experience of MULTITUDES, an in-the-round performance will take place where there will be limited capacity and 18-point D&B Soundscape audio. The residency was initially created with the intent to bring people together despite the idea stemming from the middle of the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak caused in-person interaction and live events to come to a halt, so the idea of the residency was to allow people to go back to living their lives after the lockdown.

In December of last year, Feist was on the bill for a livestream event titled CatSong Live Stream, which was held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ album Teatime for Tillerman. Alongside Feist on the lineup was Jack Johnson, Brandon Boyd, HAIM, Dave Matthews, Passenger and many more. Each performer that was included in the livestream concert had covered a song from the 1970 album.