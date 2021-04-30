Kings Of Convenience Announce First Album In 12 Years Peace Or Love For June 2021 Release, Share First Single “Rocky Trail”

Home News Sara Thompson April 30th, 2021 - 10:40 PM

For the first time in 12 years, Kings of Convenience have released new music with their track “Rocky Trail.” The charming new single is the first off of their upcoming album Peace or Love.

The video opens to the duo deftly fingerpicking a guitar and ukulele as both of them sing the opening lyrics together, “One more time / Let’s say you give me one more time / One last chance to speak again / Let’s start from what we left unsaid / and here we go.” Eirik Glambeck BoE and Erlend Oye, who comprise the group, take turns singing the lilting vocals of this delightful song. The setting is within an airy, white-walled home and follows the pair and two women, presumably their significant others, happily going about their day and skipping as they take care of things around the house.

Oye described the song in a press release as “another classic Eirik composition that skillfully ignores the verse-chorus-verse blueprint.” The upcoming album depicts the story of the pair experiencing their most recent years together. It was recorded over the course of five years and in five cities.

Way back in 2006, Kings of Convenience worked alongside Jack Johnson to help make music for the surfing documentary A Brokedown Melody.