Neko Case Announces Fall 2020 Socially Distanced Shows in New England

Singer-songwriter Neko Case has announced a pair of 2020 socially distant shows which will take place in the North East United States next month. The artist is set to perform at South Farms in Morris, Connecticut on October 13 and at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction, Vermont at a drive-in theater on October 15.

Each show will take strict social distancing precautions with the South Farms venue reducing its capacity to 25 percent and requiring face masks throughout the venue with exceptions for its guest grids. Hand sanitizing will also be dispersed through the venue, while areas with frequent traffic will be sanitized thoroughly. The drive in show will require face masks to be worn anywhere outside of the parking areas and mandates at least 6 feet of social distancing.

Her last studio album Hell On was released back in 2018 and was selected as one of our 50 best albums of the year, while its single “Curse of the I-5 Corridor,” which featured Mark Lanegan of Screaming Trees’ fame, was named one of our best songs of the year, “This album is private yet sublime, beautiful yet somber; a smoldering ember. Hell-On is worth checking out for New Pornographers fans, balladeers and alt-country connoisseurs alike,” mxdwn reviewer Joh Heniff explained.

The performer recently took to social media to criticize statements made by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek regarding streaming royalties for artists on the platform, as did Fucked Up, Zola Jesus and Massive Attack. She embarked on a tour in 2019 and also released a music video for “Last Lion of Albion.” South Farms recently hosted Grace Potter and Dinosaur Jr.

Tour Dates:

10/13 – South Farms – Morris, CT

10/15 – Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo – Essex Junction, VT

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna