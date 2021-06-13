AC/DC Casts a “Witch’s Spell” in New Video

Home News Kaido Strange June 13th, 2021 - 12:44 PM

Legendary metal band AC/DC has released a new single, “Witch’s Spell” accompanied by a music video. The song is from their album POWER UP, which was released last year and produced by Brendan O’Brien, who had produced previous albums with the band, including Black Ice and Rock or Bust.

Due to the pandemic, the video was put together by the team at Wolf & Crow. They used the band’s performance footage from Clemens Habicht.

In the video, you see a witch and her crystal ball. The ball reflects a vision of AC/DC (of course it does, AC/DC is clearly in your future.) The song itself has the distinctive AC/DC sound, especially once singer Brian Johnson comes in. There’s no doubt about it, this is AC/DC at their finest. At the end of the video the band manages to lift their witch’s spell by finally breaking her crystal ball with the power of their razor sharp loud guitars. This is as metal as it gets.

Earlier this year, Cherry Red Records released a special edition Fraternity boxset of previously unheard and unreleased songs with original singer Bon Scott. Bon Scott later went on to front AC/DC before his untimely death due to alcohol poisoning at the age of 33 in 1980.

Meanwhile, AC/DC has previously released a track, “Realize,” as well as another music video for “Demon Fire.”

