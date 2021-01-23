AC/DC’s Bon Scott To Release Box Set with Previously Unheard Songs From Pre-AC/DC Band Fraternity

Home News Kyle Cravens January 23rd, 2021 - 1:29 AM

Late singer Bon Scott might be best remembered as AC/DC’s lead vocalist, but long before his days writing albums like High Voltage, he was the front man of a progressive rock outfit in Australia called Fraternity. Via an article published by Consequence of Sound, Cherry Red Records has recently made available a CD box set of Fraternity’s entire recorded output from 1970-1974, and it is titled Seasons of Change. The collection will span three discs.

Along with Fraternity’s two full-length albums, 1971’s Livestock and 1972’s Flaming Galah, the box set includes non-album singles, B-sides, EP tracks, live tracks, and the band’s unreleased third album, Second Chance.

Cherry Red Record’s description of the box set reads, “Scott’s tenure with Fraternity has been poorly documented on the reissue market. Of the two albums the band had issued at the time, Livestock and Flaming Galah, neither album has been released officially. And their story has never been told accurately.”

There will be completely unheard songs and posthumous vocal contributions from Bon Scott himself on the set. The entire release was specially curated by surviving members of Fraternity. The title of the box set is taken from arguably the band’s most well-known single, “Seasons of Change”. For more on AC/DC, check out their rambling new music video for “Demon Fire.”

Fraternity: Seasons of Change – The Complete Recordings 1970-1974 Tracklist:

Disc One – Livestock

01. Livestock

02. Somerville

03. Raglan’s Folly

04. Cool Spot

05. Grand Canyon Suites

06. Jupiter Landscape

07. You Have A God

08. It

09. Why Did It Have To Be Me?

10. Question

11. Seasons Of Change (Single Version)

12. Somerville (Single Version)

13. The Race Part 1

14. The Race Part 2

Disc Two – Flaming Galah

01. Welfare Boogie

02. Annabelle

03. Seasons Of Change

04. If You Got It

05. You Have A God

06. Hemming’s Farm

07. Raglan’s Folly

08. Getting Off

09. Somerville R.I.P

10. Canyon Suite

11. The Shape I’m In

12. If You Got It

13. Raglan’s Folly

14. You Have A God

15. Seasons Of Change / If You Got It (Hoadley’s Battle Of The Sounds 1971)

Disc Three – Second Chance

01. Second Chance

02. Tiger

03. Going Down

04. Requiem

05. Patch Of Land

06. Cool Spot (Alternative Version)

07. Hogwash

08. Chest Fever

09. Little Queenie

10. The Memory

11. Just Another Whistle Stop

12. No Particular Place To Go

13. Livestock

14. Rented Room Blues

15. Get Myself Out Of This Place (Alias Getting Off)

16. That’s Alright Momma