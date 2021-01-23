AC/DC’s Bon Scott To Release Box Set with Previously Unheard Songs From Pre-AC/DC Band Fraternity

Late singer Bon Scott might be best remembered as AC/DC’s lead vocalist, but long before his days writing albums like High Voltage, he was the front man of a progressive rock outfit in Australia called Fraternity. Via an article published by Consequence of Sound, Cherry Red Records has recently made available a CD box set of Fraternity’s entire recorded output from 1970-1974, and it is titled Seasons of Change. The collection will span three discs.
Along with Fraternity’s two full-length albums, 1971’s Livestock and 1972’s Flaming Galah, the box set includes non-album singles, B-sides, EP tracks, live tracks, and the band’s unreleased third album, Second Chance.
Cherry Red Record’s description of the box set reads, “Scott’s tenure with Fraternity has been poorly documented on the reissue market. Of the two albums the band had issued at the time, Livestock and Flaming Galah, neither album has been released officially. And their story has never been told accurately.”
There will be completely unheard songs and posthumous vocal contributions from Bon Scott himself on the set. The entire release was specially curated by surviving members of Fraternity. The title of the box set is taken from arguably the band’s most well-known single, “Seasons of Change”. For more on AC/DC, check out their rambling new music video for “Demon Fire.”
Fraternity: Seasons of Change – The Complete Recordings 1970-1974 Tracklist:
Disc One – Livestock
01. Livestock
02. Somerville
03. Raglan’s Folly
04. Cool Spot
05. Grand Canyon Suites
06. Jupiter Landscape
07. You Have A God
08. It
09. Why Did It Have To Be Me?
10. Question
11. Seasons Of Change (Single Version)
12. Somerville (Single Version)
13. The Race Part 1
14. The Race Part 2
Disc Two – Flaming Galah
01. Welfare Boogie
02. Annabelle
03. Seasons Of Change
04. If You Got It
05. You Have A God
06. Hemming’s Farm
07. Raglan’s Folly
08. Getting Off
09. Somerville R.I.P
10. Canyon Suite
11. The Shape I’m In
12. If You Got It
13. Raglan’s Folly
14. You Have A God
15. Seasons Of Change / If You Got It (Hoadley’s Battle Of The Sounds 1971)
Disc Three – Second Chance
01. Second Chance
02. Tiger
03. Going Down
04. Requiem
05. Patch Of Land
06. Cool Spot (Alternative Version)
07. Hogwash
08. Chest Fever
09. Little Queenie
10. The Memory
11. Just Another Whistle Stop
12. No Particular Place To Go
13. Livestock
14. Rented Room Blues
15. Get Myself Out Of This Place (Alias Getting Off)
16. That’s Alright Momma