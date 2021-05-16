Lacuna Coil Releases New Live Performance Video of “Apocalypse”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 16th, 2021 - 3:01 PM

Originally released on their last studio album Black Anima, Italian gothic metal band Lacuna Coil released the live version of their single “Apocalypse” Friday. This live performance will be part of their upcoming live album release, Live From The Apocalypse, set for release on June 25.

The live performances that will appear in the album were recorded in September 2020 as a way for the band to connect with their fans at home during a difficult time in the midst of a pandemic. The livestreamed event featured the group performing Black Anima in its entirely and will now be released digitally and physically in both vinyl and CD.

Live From The Apocalypse can be pre-ordered here.

The single displays the deep contrast between singers Cristina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro, Ferro’s screamo vocals accenting Scabbia’s clear and powerful belt in the melody. The duality in the vocals also reflect the true meaning of the song in the balance between the despair and sense freedom that comes with the fierce changes in the world during an “apocalypse” Check out the performance:

Of the new single, Scabbia said:

“Looking at the sand gliding down through the hourglass… ‘Apocalypse’ is factual and actual in today’s pandemic, though, we couldn’t foresee this when we wrote it: the separation, the solitude, the confusion, the resilience. We keep on fighting for our will to survive.”

Lacuna Coil is made up of Scabbia, Ferro, Diego “DD” Cavallotti on guitar, Richard Meiz on drums and Marco “Maki Coti-Zelati on guitar, bass guitar, keyboard and synth. The band recently played a silent livestream as part of a strike to bring awareness to struggling venues in February of this year, and also holds a place on the lineup for the 2022 Download Festival, The group is expected to join Apocalyptica in some locations of their rescheduled North American tour later this year.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister